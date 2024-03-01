East Lothian crime: Dog walker, 61, assaulted on railway path as police launch witness appeal
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 61-year-old dog-walker was assaulted in East Lothian.
The alleged attack took place around 2.45pm on Wednesday, 28 February. Officers said a 61-year-old man was walking his dog along the railway path near Corporal John Shaw Court when he was met with another male dog walker. A short altercation then took place between them resulting in the dog walker being assaulted.
The suspect is around 5ft 9 inches in height, with a heavy build and in his 50s. He was wearing a dark jacket, khaki cargo trousers and a black Under Armour baseball cap.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Detective Sergeant Jordan Sharp said: “This is a popular spot for dog walkers, and I am asking anyone who was in the area, perhaps walking their own dog, to think back and consider if they saw the suspect. Any small piece of information could prove vital in our ongoing investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2337 of 28 February, 2024.