A 25-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Pilrig Street, Edinburgh.

Police officers were called to the entrance to Pilrig Park at around 2.05pm on Tuesday (February 27) following a serious assault and an injured man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The man remains in hospital where is being treated for stab wounds and hospital staff describe his condition as serious.

Detectives are now appealing for any witnesses to the serious assault to come forward to assist their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Dougal Begg said: “We would urge anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed this serious assault take place, or who has any information that may assist our investigation to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing and officers are gathering and viewing CCTV footage for more information. I would also urge any drivers with dash-cam footage or those with personal footage to contact us as soon as possible.”