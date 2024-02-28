News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Breaking

Edinburgh crime: 25-year-old man in serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Pilrig Street attack

A police cordon could be seen near the entrance to Pilrig Park yesterday 
By Neil Johnstone
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:19 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 25-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Pilrig Street, Edinburgh.

Police officers were called to the entrance to Pilrig Park at around 2.05pm on Tuesday (February 27) following a serious assault and an injured man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.  The man remains in hospital where is being treated for stab wounds and hospital staff describe his condition as serious.

A 25-year-old man was stabbed on Pilrig Street, Edinburgh on Tuesday, February 27A 25-year-old man was stabbed on Pilrig Street, Edinburgh on Tuesday, February 27
A 25-year-old man was stabbed on Pilrig Street, Edinburgh on Tuesday, February 27
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives are now appealing for any witnesses to the serious assault to come forward to assist their enquiries.  

Detective Inspector Dougal Begg said: “We would urge anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed this serious assault take place, or who has any information that may assist our investigation to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing and officers are gathering and viewing CCTV footage for more information. I would also urge any drivers with dash-cam footage or those with personal footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

Information can be passed to 101 quoting reference number 1698 of 27 February. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

Related topics:Edinburgh