East Lothian crime: Thieves steal car after breaking in to property in Athelstaneford area
Thieves made off with a car after they broke into an East Lothian property.
The black Nissan Navara Tenka was stolen from outside a home in the Athelstaneford area at some point on Monday, February 26.
Police Scotland have now launched an investigation and are asking for help to trace the stolen vehicle.
Writing on X, Police Scotland said: “A Nissan Navara Tenka, VRM VN17 VHP (similar to below) was stolen after a break in to a home in the Athelstaneford area around 26th February 2024. If you have any information regarding this vehicle please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting Incident 3830 of 26/02/2024.”