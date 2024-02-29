Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thieves made off with a car after they broke into an East Lothian property.

The black Nissan Navara Tenka was stolen from outside a home in the Athelstaneford area at some point on Monday, February 26.

Police Scotland have now launched an investigation and are asking for help to trace the stolen vehicle.