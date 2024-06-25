Edinburgh Crime: Police hunt two men after late-night 'assault' inside Edinburgh Cowgate venue

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 25th Jun 2024, 11:49 BST
Police are hunting for two men after an ‘assault’ took place in Edinburgh city centre.

The alleged attack took place inside a premises in Cowgate around 11pm on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Officers have released CCTV images of two individuals they wish to speak to in connection with the incident and urge the two men, or anyone who may know them, to contact Police Scotland.

The first man (pictured left) is described as white, average build, approximately 5ft 8ins in height with short brown hair. He was seen to be wearing a long sleeved brown top and jeans and spoke with a local Edinburgh accent.

Edinburgh police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to in connection an 'assault' in the Cowgatge.

The second man (pictured right) is described as white, average build, approximately 5ft 8ins in height with dark hair. He was seen to be wearing a long sleeved blue/grey top and spoke with a local Edinburgh accent.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4107 of 17 March 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.