Police are hunting for two men after an ‘assault’ took place in Edinburgh city centre.

The alleged attack took place inside a premises in Cowgate around 11pm on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Officers have released CCTV images of two individuals they wish to speak to in connection with the incident and urge the two men, or anyone who may know them, to contact Police Scotland.

The first man (pictured left) is described as white, average build, approximately 5ft 8ins in height with short brown hair. He was seen to be wearing a long sleeved brown top and jeans and spoke with a local Edinburgh accent.

The second man (pictured right) is described as white, average build, approximately 5ft 8ins in height with dark hair. He was seen to be wearing a long sleeved blue/grey top and spoke with a local Edinburgh accent.