Edinburgh crime: Police release CCTV images of man following attack outside Edinburgh hospital
The incident is reported to have happened outside the Ann Rowling building at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Thursday, May 16, at around 1.35pm.
Police believe the man shown in the images may have information that could assist them and would urge the man or any members of the public who recognise him to contact police.
The man is described as being of Asian appearance, 5ft 9ins in height and of large build with short, black hair and a beard. He was wearing a black top, black padded jacket, green cargo trousers with black and yellow trainers.
Constable Hazel Longworth said: “I’m appealing to the man pictured or anyone who has information relating to him to contact police”.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2042 of 16 May 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”