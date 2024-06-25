Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault outside an Edinburgh hospital.

The incident is reported to have happened outside the Ann Rowling building at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Thursday, May 16, at around 1.35pm.

Police believe the man shown in the images may have information that could assist them and would urge the man or any members of the public who recognise him to contact police.

The man is described as being of Asian appearance, 5ft 9ins in height and of large build with short, black hair and a beard. He was wearing a black top, black padded jacket, green cargo trousers with black and yellow trainers.

Constable Hazel Longworth said: “I’m appealing to the man pictured or anyone who has information relating to him to contact police”.