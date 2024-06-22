Edinburgh police lock down city centre street after ‘concerns for a person’ on scaffolding
A busy street in Edinburgh city centre was locked down by police after concerns for a woman “up on scaffolding”.
Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue rushed to Charlotte Square at around 9pm on Friday (June 21).
The area was closed off to motorists and pedestrians as emergency services dealt with the incident.
Two SFRS appliances and a road rescue team were in attendance. It is not known if the woman suffered any injuries.
The SFRS has been approched for comment. Police Scotland confirmed to the Evening News they were in attendance due to “concerns for a person”.