Edinburgh police lock down city centre street after ‘concerns for a person’ on scaffolding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A busy street in Edinburgh city centre was locked down by police after concerns for a woman “up on scaffolding”.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue rushed to Charlotte Square at around 9pm on Friday (June 21).

The area was closed off to motorists and pedestrians as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two SFRS appliances and a road rescue team were in attendance. It is not known if the woman suffered any injuries.