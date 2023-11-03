A man has been arrested after a car struck four pedestrians and crashed into a taxi.

Two children are among five people rushed to hospital after a car struck multiple pedestrians and a taxi in Edinburgh city centre.

Emergency services were called to the Cowgate at around 6.55pm on Thursday night following reports of a serious crash. Two women, aged 50 and 42, an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being struck by a Volkswagen Golf. A 50-year-old man, the driver of a taxi, was also taken to the hospital after the same car struck his vehicle while it was stationary.

Police confirmed a 53-year-old man, the driver of the Volkswagen, was arrested at the scene. The 50-year-old woman remains in a stable condition in hospital. Four of the casualties have been released following treatment.

Car hit four people and struck a stationary taxi at Cowgate

The Cowgate was closed off while incident teams investigated. Officers said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.55pm on Thursday, November 2, officers were called to a report of a road crash on Cowgate, Edinburgh. Two women aged 50 and 42 years, a 54-year-old man, an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl had been struck by a Volkswagen Golf. The car had also struck a stationary taxi being driven by a 50-year-old man.