Police are desperately searching for a pensioner who has been reported missing in West Lothian.

William Glenfield, 73, has vanished from the Ladywell area of Livingston but he is also known to have links to Glasgow. Police said concerns are growing for William, who is also known as Billy, and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Anyone who may have seen William, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1364 of June 11.”

Police have launched a search to find missing pensioner William Glenfield