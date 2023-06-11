West Lothian missing: Livingston pensioner William Glenfield reported missing as search launched
Police are desperately searching for a pensioner who has been reported missing in West Lothian.
William Glenfield, 73, has vanished from the Ladywell area of Livingston but he is also known to have links to Glasgow. Police said concerns are growing for William, who is also known as Billy, and have asked anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesman said: “Anyone who may have seen William, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1364 of June 11.”
William is described as white, 5ft 5in, and of slim build. He has brown eyes, short grey hair and a beard. He wears black-rimmed glasses and copper bracelets on each wrist. At the time he went missing, he is believed to have been wearing a black and grey checked fleece, brown cord trousers and baseball trainers with white toes.