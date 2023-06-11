News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian missing: Livingston pensioner William Glenfield reported missing as search launched

Concern growing for missing pensioner
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 11th Jun 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 16:13 BST

Police are desperately searching for a pensioner who has been reported missing in West Lothian.

William Glenfield, 73, has vanished from the Ladywell area of Livingston but he is also known to have links to Glasgow. Police said concerns are growing for William, who is also known as Billy, and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who may have seen William, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1364 of June 11.”

Police have launched a search to find missing pensioner William GlenfieldPolice have launched a search to find missing pensioner William Glenfield
William is described as white, 5ft 5in, and of slim build. He has brown eyes, short grey hair and a beard. He wears black-rimmed glasses and copper bracelets on each wrist. At the time he went missing, he is believed to have been wearing a black and grey checked fleece, brown cord trousers and baseball trainers with white toes.

