A West Lothian man who had not been seen for nearly five weeks has been traced safe and well.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Raymond Stewart, 44, who had been reported missing has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who helped with out earlier appeal.”