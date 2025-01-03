West Lothian missing: Raymond Stewart, 44, traced safe and well
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A West Lothian man who had not been seen for nearly five weeks has been traced safe and well.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Raymond Stewart, 44, who had been reported missing has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who helped with out earlier appeal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.