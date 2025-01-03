West Lothian missing: Raymond Stewart, 44, traced safe and well

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 15:40 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 09:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A West Lothian man who had not been seen for nearly five weeks has been traced safe and well.
Raymond Stewart, 44, has been traced safe and wellRaymond Stewart, 44, has been traced safe and well
Raymond Stewart, 44, has been traced safe and well | Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Raymond Stewart, 44, who had been reported missing has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who helped with out earlier appeal.”

Related topics:Police ScotlandMissing personsWest Lothian

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice