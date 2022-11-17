Police are working to identify a body found in a West Lothian park on Thursday morning (November 17). Local police and the fire brigade were called to the scene at Watson Park, Armadale, before an area of the park was taped off.

On Thursday morning, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Thursday, 17 November 2022, a man was found dead within Watson Park, Armadale. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the man.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death which police are not treating as suspicious at this time. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”