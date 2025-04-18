West Lothian police launch appeal to trace missing teenager, 16, last seen three days ago
Jacob Vergunst, 16, from Broxburn, was last seen leaving his home at around 11am on Tuesday, April 15. Police believe Jacob has travelled to the East Kilbride area by public transport.
Jacob has connections in the Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen areas. He is described as slim, 5ft 7in, with short brown hair and is white Scottish in appearance. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit, black beanie and grey/orange trainers.
Police Sergeant Simpson said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Jacob’s welfare and ask anyone with any information on his whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible."
Anyone with information that can help police trace Jacob should call 101, quoting Incident Number 3887 of April 15.
