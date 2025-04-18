Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in West Lothian are appealing to the public to help trace a missing teenager who has not been seen in days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Vergunst, 16, from Broxburn, was last seen leaving his home at around 11am on Tuesday, April 15. Police believe Jacob has travelled to the East Kilbride area by public transport.

Jacob Vergunst, 16, from Broxburn, was last seen leaving his home at around 11am on Tuesday, April 15 | Police Scotland

Jacob has connections in the Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen areas. He is described as slim, 5ft 7in, with short brown hair and is white Scottish in appearance. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit, black beanie and grey/orange trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Sergeant Simpson said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Jacob’s welfare and ask anyone with any information on his whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible."

Anyone with information that can help police trace Jacob should call 101, quoting Incident Number 3887 of April 15.