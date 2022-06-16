The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were alerted to reports of a fire within an outbuilding at Lower Bathville, Armadale at 9.37pm on Wednesday, June 15.

Two fire appliances rushed to the scene, where firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, several locals living in the area reported losing their water supply around the time of the fire.

At 10.20pm, Scottish Water informed customers about the issue, and wrote: “The Fire Service are currently using hydrants to tackle a fire in the area which is affecting customers water supplies in the surrounding areas.

“As the hydrants are in use, this is causing low pressure and discoloured water to the surrounding streets”.

However, affected homes have now regained a normal water supply.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze in Armadale, West Lothian, on Wednesday night.