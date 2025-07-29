West Lothian Council is urging residents to be cautious after reports of counterfeit vodka in circulation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s environmental health team are now carrying out spot checks on local businesses this week after counterfeit vodka was seized last week in another local authority area.

There are no known cases in West Lothian but the council said it is taking proactive measures to warn residents of the counterfeit product that contains the harmful chemical isopropyl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recovered counterfeit vodka was sold in 35cl bottles and was fraudulently labelled as Glen’s. On July 25, Food Standards Scotland issued a public health alert, advising people to look out for vodka with a strange smell, an unusual taste, and to check the laser etched code on the bottle.

The recovered counterfeit vodka was sold in 35cl bottles and was fraudulently labelled as Glen’s

Symptoms of isopropyl alcohol poisoning include abdominal pain, vomiting, dizziness, headaches, confusion, slow breathing, and in severe cases, coma or death.

Food Standards Scotland said: “The scale of distribution of the counterfeit product is still unknown so if you believe you may have consumed alcohol that has a strong smell and a very different taste to normal and are showing any of the symptoms described, please contact the NHS 24 on 111 immediately. If you have severe symptoms, call 999.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “Following a national alert from Food Standards Scotland regarding counterfeit Glens Vodka being sold in Scotland, additional proactive checks on businesses will be carried out from this week. Environmental Health Officers are reminding members of the public to be vigilant if purchasing this product and have shared advice on what to look out for.”

How to spot a fake

The public should check for a laser etched lot code applied to the bottle between the rear label and the base of the bottle. A genuine bottle of Glen’s vodka will also have three markings on the base of the bottle – two of which will not vary in position or detail | Food Standards Scotland/Brapps, flickr

Every genuine bottle of Glen’s vodka has a laser etched lot code applied to the bottle between the rear label and the base of the bottle. They will also have markings on the base of the bottle and the public should make sure to check for these.

If you believe you may have purchased this counterfeit vodka by detecting a strong smell or taste that is different from normal, you should not drink it or dispose of it, and instead contact the [email protected] team who will provide further advice and assistance. You can also contact the FSS Scottish Food Crime and Incidents Unit at [email protected] for further advice.