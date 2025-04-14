West Lothian residents who lived in crumbling homes in Livingston for 20 years share their story for radio

By Stuart Sommerville

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 09:24 BST
The story of home-owners who were trapped for almost 20 years in Livingston homes built of crumbling concrete has now been told in a new programme produced by Radio Scotland.

In the programme presenter Mark Stephen hears from three of those who fought or almost two decades for a new home after the Deans South estate was cleared of tenants in the early 2000’s.

The programme features quotes recorded by Isabel Baxter remembering her husband Joe, who died just weeks before he could move into the new home built by Springfield Homes for the family last May .

The programme has broadcast as the problems of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete or RAAC have spread far beyond the new town estate built by Livingston Development Corporation in the late 1960s.

The fence around Kerry Mackintosh's home in Deans South - one of only two homes lived inThe fence around Kerry Mackintosh's home in Deans South - one of only two homes lived in
The fence around Kerry Mackintosh's home in Deans South - one of only two homes lived in

RAAC has also been discovered in council housing across West Lothian in council homes and across Scotland, prompting a National campaign of which one of the Deans South householders, Kerry Macintosh is a vice- chair.

Kerry told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that listening to the radio programme, which also features contributions from her and neighbour Phil Cavan, “ took us all right back to the start of this.”

She added: “It’s been really emotional for us all. I’ve cried every time I’ve listened to it, thinking about what we all had to go through.”

Kerry said she was pleased that the also programme remembered Joe Baxter and his wife, who had joined her and Phil in the Grampian for a house for house. “ It’s important that Joe was heard”, said Kerry.

Kerry Mackintosh and her neighbour Phil Cavan watch the groundwork clearance start as the regeneration work begins at Deans SouthKerry Mackintosh and her neighbour Phil Cavan watch the groundwork clearance start as the regeneration work begins at Deans South
Kerry Mackintosh and her neighbour Phil Cavan watch the groundwork clearance start as the regeneration work begins at Deans South

A national petition has been created demanding a public inquiry be held at Holyrood on the the RAAC scandal and it effects on householders. In the programme Phil tells presenter Mark Stephen that ” there has to be a government solution.”

Kerry described it as shocking the troubles that home-owners across the country were finding as their homes are identified as having the same roofing materials as was identified in Deans South.

More public protests outside the Scottish Parliament are planned.

The Deans South story can be heard on BBC Sounds.

