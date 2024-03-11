Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bus roof was ripped off after it struck a low bridge on a busy West Lothian road.

Following the crash early on Monday morning the B7010 has been closed at Fauldhouse train station. Emergency services said there were no reports of any injuries and it's understood the bus wasn't carrying any passengers at the time of the crash.

A 59-year-old man has been charged, Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photos of the crash show the bus with the roof torn off and debris under the bridge, which has been the site of several similar crashes.

The road was blocked in both directions as emergency crews dealt with the aftermath. Network Rail attended to assess the bridge for structural damage, while the train station remains open from the east end.

In a statement on social media West Lothian council said:

"The B7010 has been closed at Fauldhouse Train Station after a double decker bus struck a low bridge. Our staff are attending to assist with the clean-up. Thankfully we understand that the bus was empty at the time. Network Rail are assessing the bridge for any structural damage but our understanding is that trains are currently operating as normal. The train station remains accessible from the east end. We will advise when we have an update."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55am on Monday, 11 March, 2024, officers received a report of a bus crashing into a bridge on the B7010, Fauldhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were no reported injuries. Arrangements were made for the bus to be recovered and the road is open.

“A 59-year-old man has been charged and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”