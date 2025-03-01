A West Lothian schoolboy with dreams of making it big on the silver screen made his film debut this week – starring in John Maclean’s latest movie, Tornado.

Nathan Malone from Bathgate was only 11 years old when he was cast in the Scottish filmmaker’s second feature which the BBC described as a ‘wild west samurai movie set in Scotland.’

Set in Britian in 1790, the film follows Tornado, a Japanese puppeteer's daughter as she is pursued by a gang of criminals which includes Tim Roth and Jack Lowden.

Now age 12, Nathan, who plays a character titled ‘The Boy,’ got a taste of the big time on Thursday where he joined the cast at the film’s premiere at the 2025 Glasgow Film Festival.

Frome left to right: Tim Roth, Koki, John Maclean, Nathan Malone, Rory McCann and Takehiro Hira attend Tornado premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival | Euan Cherry

Speaking to the Evening News, Nathan’s mum Fiona said: “I was super proud - I used to be an extra in productions for years but nothing like this. I was extremely proud to see Nathan in a feature film and it made me very, very emotional.

“It was so special and all the guys that were in it, from Rory McCann to Tim Roth, they were all really lovely people and took Nathan under their wing which was lovely to see, so it was really special last night.”

The opportunity to star in the film came after Nathan joined The Performers Agency based in Glasgow. After making a showreel, the youngster was asked to audition for Tornado – his first ever feature film. The budding actor ‘couldn’t believe it’ when he was cast in December 2023 after auditioning for the Slow West director John Maclean.

In January 2024, the first year pupil at St Kentigern's Academy had to take several weeks off school to film on location near Edinburgh where he worked alongside top talent in the industry. Nathan’s mum said star actor Tim Roth mentored her son during the production, showing him how to go about certain things and reminding him to ‘just be himself’.

Fiona added: “Acting is definitely what Nathan wants to do – he’s always felt that way but after the red carpet event and being a part of the film he said it's even more of a passion for him now. He’s also got a recall for something next week.”

Tornado is set to arrive in UK cinemas in May.