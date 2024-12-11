West Lothian school's decision to send pupils home is a 'total joke', say angry parents
On Wednesday morning, West Lothian Council informed parents Bathgate Academy that the school wouldn't be open due to “heating issues”. The council shared the news at 8.10am, but many pupils were already on their way to the school by the time parents were informed.
In a post on Facebook, the council wrote: “Bathgate Academy will be closed today (Wednesday 11 December) due to heating issues”.
One angry parent commented: “Half the wains were on a bus to school when the decision was made – total joke”.
Another said: “Issues from Monday, yet they choose at 8.15am to decide to send them back home leaving people stuck for childcare. When it wasn't sorted at the end of day yesterday would have been a good time to notify people considering last night's temperatures”.
