Parents have vented their frustration after a secondary school in West Lothian made the decision to close today – less than an hour before classes were due to start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday morning, West Lothian Council informed parents Bathgate Academy that the school wouldn't be open due to “heating issues”. The council shared the news at 8.10am, but many pupils were already on their way to the school by the time parents were informed.

In a post on Facebook, the council wrote: “Bathgate Academy will be closed today (Wednesday 11 December) due to heating issues”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One angry parent commented: “Half the wains were on a bus to school when the decision was made – total joke”.

Another said: “Issues from Monday, yet they choose at 8.15am to decide to send them back home leaving people stuck for childcare. When it wasn't sorted at the end of day yesterday would have been a good time to notify people considering last night's temperatures”.