West Lothian school's decision to send pupils home is a 'total joke', say angry parents

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 11th Dec 2024, 10:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Parents have vented their frustration after a secondary school in West Lothian made the decision to close today – less than an hour before classes were due to start.

On Wednesday morning, West Lothian Council informed parents Bathgate Academy that the school wouldn't be open due to “heating issues”. The council shared the news at 8.10am, but many pupils were already on their way to the school by the time parents were informed.

In a post on Facebook, the council wrote: “Bathgate Academy will be closed today (Wednesday 11 December) due to heating issues”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One angry parent commented: “Half the wains were on a bus to school when the decision was made – total joke”.

Another said: “Issues from Monday, yet they choose at 8.15am to decide to send them back home leaving people stuck for childcare. When it wasn't sorted at the end of day yesterday would have been a good time to notify people considering last night's temperatures”.

Related topics:ParentsCouncilchildcareWest Lothian

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice