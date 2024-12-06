Each year, The Sunday Times publishes a league table of the top achieving state and private high schools in Scotland. Several schools in Edinburgh made the list of best state secondaries, with one of the ciy’s schools taking 4th place on the national list.

The rankings were based on exam results in 2024. Breaking down the top 102 placings, we’ve ranked the Edinburgh state high schools on the list in order from 1-12.

Recognised as the definitive ranking of the UK’s top state and independent schools, this guide remains an essential resource for parents seeking the very best in education for their children. The guide, which is fully searchable on The Times' website, includes a fully searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see Edinburgh’s 12 best state high schools, according to The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

1 . Edinburgh’s 12 best-performing state high schools Have a look through our gallery to see Edinburgh's 12 best-performing state high schools, according to the The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Boroughmuir High School Where: 111 Viewforth, Edinburgh EH11 1FL. Scotland rank: 4. Edinburgh rank: 1. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Firrhill High School Where: 9 Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh EH14 1DP. Scotland rank: 20. Edinburgh rank: 2. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales