Edinburgh schools: The 12 'best' Edinburgh high schools, according to 2025 Parent Power Guide

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 6th Dec 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 02:41 BST

The 12 ‘best’ state high schools in Edinburgh have been named in national rankings

Each year, The Sunday Times publishes a league table of the top achieving state and private high schools in Scotland. Several schools in Edinburgh made the list of best state secondaries, with one of the ciy’s schools taking 4th place on the national list.

The rankings were based on exam results in 2024. Breaking down the top 102 placings, we’ve ranked the Edinburgh state high schools on the list in order from 1-12.

Recognised as the definitive ranking of the UK’s top state and independent schools, this guide remains an essential resource for parents seeking the very best in education for their children. The guide, which is fully searchable on The Times' website, includes a fully searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see Edinburgh’s 12 best state high schools, according to The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

1. Edinburgh’s 12 best-performing state high schools

Have a look through our gallery to see Edinburgh's 12 best-performing state high schools, according to the The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025. Photo: Pixabay

Where: 111 Viewforth, Edinburgh EH11 1FL. Scotland rank: 4. Edinburgh rank: 1.

2. Boroughmuir High School

Where: 111 Viewforth, Edinburgh EH11 1FL. Scotland rank: 4. Edinburgh rank: 1. Photo: Third Party

Where: 9 Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh EH14 1DP. Scotland rank: 20. Edinburgh rank: 2.

3. Firrhill High School

Where: 9 Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh EH14 1DP. Scotland rank: 20. Edinburgh rank: 2. Photo: Third Party

Where: East Barnton Avenue, Edinburgh EH4 6AQ. Scotland rank: 23=. Edinburgh rank: 3.

4. The Royal High School

Where: East Barnton Avenue, Edinburgh EH4 6AQ. Scotland rank: 23=. Edinburgh rank: 3. Photo: Third Party

