Each year, The Sunday Times publishes a league table of the top achieving state and private high schools in Scotland. Several schools in Edinburgh made the list of best state secondaries, with one of the ciy’s schools taking 4th place on the national list.
The rankings were based on exam results in 2024. Breaking down the top 102 placings, we’ve ranked the Edinburgh state high schools on the list in order from 1-12.
Recognised as the definitive ranking of the UK’s top state and independent schools, this guide remains an essential resource for parents seeking the very best in education for their children. The guide, which is fully searchable on The Times' website, includes a fully searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.
Have a look through our photo gallery to see Edinburgh’s 12 best state high schools, according to The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.