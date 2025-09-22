West Lothian Tesco granted provisional alcohol license despite objections from NHS

A new planned Tesco superstore in Whitburn’s Heartland’s development has been granted a provisional alcohol licence after councillors rejected NHS objections.

NHS Lothian provided a written formal objection to a licence for the new superstore arguing that there was over-provision in the area.

However both applicants and councillors commented on the “general and generic” nature of the objection, and its lack of localised detail.

West Lothian does not have an over-provision policy which dictates how many licences should be issued in any given area.

At the same meeting licences were agreed for an Asda filling station/ convenience store in Livingston and convenience stores in Boghall, Bathgate and in neighbouring Blackburn. None were met with objections from the health authority.

An agent for the supermarket chain told a meeting of the Licensing Board: “NHS Lothian’s objection is very, very general and generic, with sweeping statements. I have to say I’m quite sceptical of it.”

Tesco won planning permission for a 30,550sq ft superstore last November as part of a new retail development for Heartlands which also includes a Home Bargains store.

She added that it quoted national facts and figures and added links to studies which could not be easily accessed by her team.

The agent added: “Tesco is very aware of its reputation,” adding that the firm did not have concerns over problem drinkers in its stores.”

The site comprises land to the south of Heartlands Terrace, in western Whitburn and extends to almost five acres. The site is within the Whitburn settlement boundary and is allocated for employment use within the West Lothian Local Development Plan.

Councillor Alison Adamson also criticised the lack of detail in the general objection and wondered why the Tesco store had been singled out.

Chair of the board, Councillor Tony Boyle, who recommended the award of a provisional licence, also pointed to the generic nature of NHS Lothian’s letter, and the fact the authority had not reinforced its objection by sending a representative to speak to the Board.

He pointed out that the health board was aware that West Lothian had opted against an over-provision policy in its most recent policy review.

However, after the meeting NHS Lothian remained adamant in its objection.

Susan Webb, Director of Public Health and Health Policy, NHS Lothian, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Whitburn has been identified as an area of concern due to its high density of alcohol outlets, ranking in the top 1% for off-sales and top 10% for all alcohol outlets compared to both the Scottish and West Lothian averages.

“Excessive alcohol consumption is linked to serious physical and mental health issues.

“There is good evidence that when alcohol is more readily available, people buy and drink more, resulting in an increase in harm. It also increases the exposure that children and young people have to alcohol.”