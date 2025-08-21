Huge new Home Bargains store set to open in West Lothian this weekend

A huge new £6 million Home Bargains store will open in West Lothian this weekend.

The 19,655 sq. ft store is located at Heartlands Terrace in Whitburn and will open its doors for the first time at 8am on Saturday, August 23. The new shop will create 60 new jobs in the local community and sell a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh, chilled and frozen food. The Whitburn store will also be home to a garden centre, café plus an in-store bakery.

The Home Bargains Whitburn Store in West Lothian can be found at Unit 3 Heartlands Terrace, Whitburn, EH47 0FF | Home Bargains

Zoe Colquhoun, the new Whitburn store manager, said: “My team and I are extremely excited and honoured to bring to Whitburn our new Home Bargains store-we are unique to the area! Not only do we offer quality top brands at bottom prices we also have on site a stunning garden centre, seated cafe area and bakery providing freshly baked goods daily.”

Zoe added: “As a team we pride ourselves in offering the best customer shopping experience and our store won't disappoint. We are also proud to have created almost 60 jobs after working closely with DWP providing new skills and opportunities to our local community. We are looking forward to seeing everyone on open day!”