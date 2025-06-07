A pensioner has died and another has been taken to hospital after a rush hour crash in West Lothian.

Police were called to Blaeberryhill Road in Whitburn shortly before 6pm on Friday, June 6, following reports of a Volvo XC90 having been involved in a crash.

Despite the efforts of paramedics to save his life, the 71-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. A 74-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to hospital.

A pensioner has died in a crash in Blaeberryhill Road, Whitburn | Google Maps

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash and are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch with officers.

Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash who hasn’t already spoken to officers to please get in touch.“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2852 of June 6.