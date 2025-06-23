A new Edinburgh café, offering some of the best views in the capital, opened its doors at the weekend.

Café Calton at Edinburgh’s Calton Hill opened its doors on Sunday, June 22 | Submitted

Café Calton is a unique space at the top of one Edinburgh’s most well-known landmarks – and considering its great location and well-rounded menu, it is sure to be a hit with locals and tourists.

Located on Calton Hill within the grounds of Collective art centre, the stunning café/restaurant replaces the venue formerly occupied by the Lookout by Gardener's Cottage. A new outside terrace with 40 covers also provides one of the most scenic places in the capital to grab a coffee or enjoy an al fresco lunch.

Stefano Pieraccini, managing director of The Rocca Group, said: “Cafe Calton is about more than just food and drink - it’s about celebrating this city” | Submitted

The breakfast menu features a range of healthy and hearty options from raspberry and matcha chia pudding and homemade hazelnut granola to breakfast favourites including eggs benedict, poached eggs with avocado and sourdough, and a full Scottish breakfast.

For those looking for light snacks there is also a range of takeaway breakfast rolls, breads and pastries, with sweet treats including the matcha cookie and pain au chocolaté.

The café operates an afternoon menu between 12pm and 4pm with a selection of sandwiches and salads on offer alongside a range of small plates and mains including summer vegetable soup, burrata with olive oil and crackers, homemade pasta of the day and a grilled chicken burger.

Set against the backdrop of Edinburgh’s skyline, the café also features a stunning outdoor terrace for up to 40 guests | Submitted

Speaking to the Evening News ahead of opening its doors for the first time on Sunday, June 22, Cafe Calton owner Stefano Pieraccini, said: “We think what we provide adds so much value to Calton Hill and the local area.

“We have an amazing terrace that blends in so well with our incredible surroundings up here and we put a lot of thought into that. There are so many tourists up here on Calton Hill every day, but the local market isn’t here - so we are really trying to draw the locals back up here. It’s their city as well.

Both the 35-cover café and impressive outside terrace offer incredible views of the city centre, making it a must-visit eaterie for locals and tourists | Submitted

“Great food in a great location, served well and cooked well with great ingredients. Just nice food that’s familiar to everyone, but just cooked very well with the best ingredients.

“The big thing to highlight is this venue is completely different now, different name, different look and a different atmosphere. We want to create a warm and welcoming place to visit, everyone is very welcome here.”

You can find Café Calton at 38 Calton Hill. For more information you can visit the café’s website or follow them on social media.