A new Edinburgh café boasting some of the best views in the city will open on Calton Hill next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafe Calton is set to be a vibrant day-to-evening café, offering morning coffees, hearty breakfasts, small plates and healthy takeaway options, with the 35-cover venue offering a ‘carefully curated menu that highlights classic Scottish flavours and wholesome dishes to suit all tastes’.

Cafe Calton in Edinburgh will open in June 2025 | Cafe Calton

Set against the backdrop of Edinburgh’s skyline, the café also features a stunning outdoor terrace for up to 40 guests. The new venue is the latest addition to Stefano Pieraccini’s restaurant portfolio which includes The Broughton in Edinburgh’s New Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the launch, Stefano Pieraccini, managing director of The Rocca Group, said: “Cafe Calton is about more than just food and drink - it’s about celebrating this city. We wanted to create a space where Edinburgh’s past and present come together, where the views are matched by the atmosphere, the service, and the menu. Whether you’re joining us after a walk or meeting friends for lunch or evening bites, we want you to feel part of something very special.”

Cafe Calton will offer breathtaking views stretching from Arthur’s Seat and the historic Old Town to the Firth of Forth | Cafe Calton

Cafe Calton will be located within the grounds of Collective, a contemporary art centre at the top of the hill, and just steps from cultural landmarks including the National Monument and Nelson Monument. Owners behind the venture also plan to host a series of small-scale cultural events, launching collaborations with neighbouring institutions including Collective. The venue will also offer private events and look to engage the local community through wellness initiatives such as running clubs and outdoor gatherings.

Speaking about the partnership, Sorcha Carey, Collective director, said: “We are so excited to welcome Cafe Calton to our special site in the City Observatory complex. As a contemporary art gallery, we bring new creative perspectives to the city of Edinburgh. This new addition brings another layer to the Collective experience - inviting visitors to not only engage with world-class art but also to gather, share and experience food and drink in an extraordinary setting.”

Cafe Calton is set to open in June at 38 Calton Hill. For more information you can visit the café’s website or follow them on social media.