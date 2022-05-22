Police were called to the crash on the M8 near Broxburn at around 1.10pm on Sunday.
The road has been closed between junction two and three, east and westbound.
Ambulances, fire engines, police cars and vans, and highway maintenance were all spotted at the scene.In a social media post, police asked motorists to seek alternatives routes.
Traffic Scotland warned drivers that travelling eastbound is expected to take around 50 to 60 minutes at present, while westbound travel time is estimated at 25 to 30 minutes.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers are currently in attendance at M8 at Junction 2 and Junction 3 after a crash involving one vehicle. East and westbound carriageways are currently closed.”