Officers stopped the 53-year-old motorist after they observed him driving the wrong way down Leith Walk at 2.10am on Sunday, May 22.

The man failed a roadside breath test. The legal limit is 22 microgram(mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath, but he provided a reading of 120mcg/100ml at the roadside and 117mgl/100ml at the station.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”