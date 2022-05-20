Police, fire crews, lifeboat volunteers, and the ambulance service were all called out to the ruins on Thursday evening, at around 9pm.

The emergency services carried out a search of the area, and at 11.25pm, a coastguard helicopter arrived to assist the teams.

However, no individual was found and the search was called off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunbar’s RNLI lifeboat volunteers were called out to the scene at 9.30pm. The lifeboat conducted a search of the shore, near the area known as ‘the Maggie’, but was stood down at midnight.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “We received a call of concern for a person around 9.05pm on Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at Dunbar Castle.

"Extensive enquiries were carried out and there was no trace of anyone.”

Emergency services searched Dunbar Castle on Thursday night, after receiving a report of a concern for person. (Photo credit: Ian Wilson)

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 9.15pm on Thursday, 19 May to assist emergency service partners at Castle Gate, Dunbar.

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances and a number of specialist resources to the scene."