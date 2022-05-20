At 3.09pm, Queensferry RNLI’s volunteer crew heard that one person was stranded on Cramond Island, after being paged by the UK Coastguard.

The team quickly dispatched to the island, where they got the stranded woman on board. They then took her to Cramond Village, and put her into the care of waiting UK Coastguard personnel.

In a Facebook post, the RNLI Queensferry crew issued a reminder to the public. They wrote: “The lady, on realising she had become stranded and unsure what to do, called the police for help. She was then put in contact with UK Coastguard.

“We would like to remind people that on the coast or at sea, if you get into difficulty, to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

In March, 30 people had to be rescued from Cramond Island in the space of one weekend.

Adele Allan, RNLI Queensferry Lifeboat press officer, urged anyone planning on visiting the island to “please prepare in advance”.

A lifeboat was sent out to rescue a woman who became stranded on Cramond Island in the Firth of Forth. (Photo credit: Bruce Copland)

She said: “By no means try to cross when the tide is already coming in across the causeway. It comes in fast, surrounding the island, the currents are unpredictable and the causeway becomes far more hazardous when covered by water.

Ms Allan advised the public to check tide times and safe crossing times before setting off to the island.