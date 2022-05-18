Dunbar’s RNLI lifeboat volunteers were paged at 5.10am on Wednesday morning, after the fishing boat suffered engine failure and became stranded close to Fidra Island near North Berwick.

The all-weather lifeboat launched from Torness around 20 minutes later, and arrived alongside the fishing vessel at 6.15am.

After considering other options, Coxswain Gary Fairbairn decided that the best course of action was to tow the vessel and its two crew members back to Dunbar.

The volunteers set up a tow, and the boat was delivered safely to Dunbar Harbour at 7.45am.

By 9am, the lifeboat was refuelled and ready for service.

Dunbar Lifeboat Station, which is located on the south side of the mouth of the Firth Of Forth, was established in 1808.

Dunbar's lifeboat towed the fishing boat back to the harbour. (Photo credit: Ian Wilson)

Its volunteer crews have been honoured with 12 awards for gallantry.