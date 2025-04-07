Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in West Lothian have issued a warning to residents after reports of an unlicensed tattooist offering services in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Engaging with unlicensed operators may place you at risk of harm” adding “if you are offered tattoo services outside a professional setting, please consider your safety and wellbeing.”

The force added that officers carry out background checks on all persons who apply for a tattooing licence and licenced tattooists adhere to strict health and safety standards.

Anyone with concerns about the legitimacy of a business should consult the West Lothian Council website which allows the public to view all current licence holders.

The are currently around 67 businesses who hold a skin piercing and tattooing license in West Lothian, with the council updating the list every 12 weeks. The list provides the name of the licence holder and the business address.

The public can report any concerns or information regarding unlicensed tattoo activities to Police Scotland by calling 101.