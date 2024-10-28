Why we are writing a love letter to Edinburgh - and how you can get involved

It goes without saying that we think Edinburgh is the best city in the world. And we’re not alone, with Auld Reekie featuring on bucket lists and travel plans across the globe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our stunning castle, Old Town views and Arthur’s Seat are spoken about as some of the best things the city has to offer. But today we are launching our #LoveYour campaign, which will also shine a light on all the businesses, people, places and quirks which make Edinburgh the best city in the world to live in and visit.

The campaign, launched to coincide with the annual ‘Journalism Matters’ week and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are writing a love letter to our beautiful city, Edinburgh | stock.adobe.com

We pride ourselves on always trying to shine a light on the city’s brilliant businesses, great pubs and bars and must-visit restaurants. We shout about its parks and green spaces, highlight great family activities and attractions and celebrate our community heroes.

But this campaign will see us try to go that step further. Our reporters Gary Flockhart, Kevin Quinn, Ian Swanson, Neil Johnstone and Callum McCormack are out and about experiencing the community afresh and reporting back, but we need also you to share your top local tips.

With the #LoveYour campaign, we are writing a love letter to Edinburgh – and we want your help

If you #LoveYour city - we want you to get in touch and let us know what you love and why. You can tell us all about what makes Edinburgh so special by emailing [email protected]. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram too.

You can also submit your own article about something that makes this city special to you in your own words or via video - by submitting to https://www.yourworld.net/submit.