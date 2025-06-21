A woman and a baby were taken to hospital after police were called to a ‘disturbance’ in Edinburgh this morning.

Specialist police officers were called to a disturbance at a property on St Leonard’s Street at 9am this morning, Saturday June 21. A number of properties were evacuated as a precaution, after officers closed the street at the junction with Lutton Place.

Photos from the scene this morning showed a large police presence on the street near the city centre, with a number of police vehicles parked at St Leonard’s Street and a police cordon was in place.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with causing a disturbance, while a 38-year-old woman and a baby were taken to hospital as a precaution. The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, June 23.

The scene at St Leonard's Street in Edinburgh this morning. | Submitted

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Saturday, 21 June, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on St Leonard’s Street, Edinburgh.

“Specialist officers, including firearms officers, attended and a 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with causing a disturbance. A 38-year-old woman and a baby were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”