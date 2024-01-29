Police descend on Edinburgh's Dunedin Harbour Hostel in Leith after woman found dead
Police raced to Leith's Parliament Street this morning.
Police descended on an Edinburgh homeless hostel after a woman was found dead.
Police raced to the Dunedin Harbour Hostel in Leith's Parliament Street at around 11am today. The 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have been outside the hostel, which provides short-term and long-term accommodation to homeless people, for several hours.
Forensics officers have reportedly been spotted at the scene. The cause of the death is not known, nor whether there were any suspicious circumstances involved.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11am on Monday, 29 January, police were called to an address in Parliament Street, Edinburgh.
“A 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”