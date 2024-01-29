News you can trust since 1873
Police descend on Edinburgh's Dunedin Harbour Hostel in Leith after woman found dead

Police raced to Leith's Parliament Street this morning.

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 29th Jan 2024, 17:01 GMT
Police descended on an Edinburgh homeless hostel after a woman was found dead.

Police raced to the Dunedin Harbour Hostel in Leith's Parliament Street at around 11am today. The 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have been outside the hostel, which provides short-term and long-term accommodation to homeless people, for several hours.

Forensics officers have reportedly been spotted at the scene. The cause of the death is not known, nor whether there were any suspicious circumstances involved.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11am on Monday, 29 January, police were called to an address in Parliament Street, Edinburgh.

“A 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

