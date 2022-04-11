Leaders at both institutions hope the alliance will help support the National University to continue operating during this turbulent period.

Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv remains open, with many students and staff studying and working remotely.

The two universities also intend on working together more closely on teaching, learning and research.

The partnership, which will strengthen ties between the two universities, will deepen collaborations and opportunities for mutual gain in the future.

It will also builds on the City of Edinburgh’s existing twinning arrangement with Kyiv.

The alliance is part of a new scheme to pair UK and Ukrainian Universities, which hopes to establish international links in higher education.

Professor Peter Mathieson, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said: “As two of Europe’s leading universities, we share many common interests and values and I am pleased we are able to accelerate our forward-looking collaboration. Our complementary strengths can provide synergies of great value to both institutions.”

Professor Kseniia Smyrnova, Vice-Rector for International Cooperation Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv said: “Our Universities as classical institutions from two twin cities of great history and global outreach have many things in common, sharing common values and rich traditions. I am confident that our collaboration will ultimately contribute to further integration of academic community and internationalisation of higher education in Ukraine and the UK.”

