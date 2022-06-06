Around 350 to 450 people, including MSPs and Ukrainian activists, marched from the Russian Consulate to the Scottish Parliament on Sunday afternoon.

The End the War in Ukraine march was arranged by Help Ukraine Scotland to mark 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The protesters were led through the streets by a Ukrainian-themed Tesla. The car, which is owned by a Edinburgh man, is designed with the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and has ‘Free Ukraine' printed on its side.

Holding Ukrainian flags and signs, the attendees started outside the Russian Consulate at midday and walked along Lothian Road and Johnston Terrace, before continuing down the Royal Mile and gathering outside the Scottish Parliament building.

Outside the parliament, the protesters listened to over an hour of speeches. The speakers included MSPs Alex Cole-Hamilton, Daniel Johnson and Neil Grey. Several Ukrainian activists also spoke, as well as Yevhen Mankovskyi from the Acting Consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh, and Hannah Beaton Hawryluck from the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) Edinburgh Branch.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, in a major escalation of the conflict between the two countries that had been ongoing since 2014.

Hundreds gathered in Edinburgh in support of Ukraine on Sunday. (Photo credit: Anni Hamilton)

As of June 1, there have been 4,169 civilian deaths during Putin’s military attack on Ukraine, according to The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Of this number, 268 were children.