There was a mass walkout from the UN Human Rights Council as Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov spoke.

Earlier today, Sergei Lavrov claimed that Ukraine still has Soviet nuclear technology.

Dozens of diplomats, including those from Britain, the US and European Union, filed out of the meeting in Geneva on Tuesday when a video message from Vladimir Putin’s ally played.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said his statement was “full of disinformation” and did not deserve the attention of other members.

“Russia is isolated and should be ashamed to sit in the UN chamber,” she said.

Ms Truss was understood not to have been present during the walk-out, rather it was Rita French, the UK’s human rights ambassador to the UN, who took part.

Later, the Foreign Secretary delivered a speech to the meeting, in which she squarely blamed the Russian president for the deaths of both Russians and Ukrainians.

“Putin is responsible for civilian casualties and over 500,000 people fleeing with the numbers still rising fast. The blood is on Putin’s hands, not just of innocent Ukrainians but the men he has sent to die,” she said.

Ms Truss said allies would use their “collective heft” to deliver “severe economic costs through these sanctions as ordinary Russians are finding queues at their local banks and rising interest rates”.

“These consequences will only increase in breadth and severity as the conflict goes on. We’re working to squeeze the Putin regime harder and harder by steadily tightening the vice,” she said.

“We’re going after the highest echelons of the Russian elite, targeting President Putin personally and all of those complicit in his aggression. Nothing and no one is off the table.”

The diplomatic snub was in stark contrast to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, which was met by a standing ovation.