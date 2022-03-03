CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata has just finished a live report on Wednesday night.

The missile hit Kyiv just as he finished a live report on Wednesday night.

In the footage, which has since been shared by CBS News, the presenter can be heard asking his crew: “What the hell was that?... It was almost like lightning, there was this big flash.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moments later, an even bigger explosion rocked Kyiv with D’Agata going off camera. He can be heard commenting: “That was close.”

He was not live at the time of the recording but had just wrapped a report on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

He tweeted: “Two of the largest explosions I’ve ever experienced just went off in Kyiv”