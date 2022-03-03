Ukraine-Russia: Footage shows CBS News reporter Charlie D'Agata takes cover as blast lights up Kyiv's sky

This is the moment CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata took cover when an explosion lit up Kyiv's night sky.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:22 pm
CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata has just finished a live report on Wednesday night.

The missile hit Kyiv just as he finished a live report on Wednesday night.

In the footage, which has since been shared by CBS News, the presenter can be heard asking his crew: “What the hell was that?... It was almost like lightning, there was this big flash.”

Moments later, an even bigger explosion rocked Kyiv with D’Agata going off camera. He can be heard commenting: “That was close.”

He was not live at the time of the recording but had just wrapped a report on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

He tweeted: “Two of the largest explosions I’ve ever experienced just went off in Kyiv”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has not left Kyiv, has released a new video and said there had been no let up in Russia’s shelling of cities since midnight.

