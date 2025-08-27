Young People Awards are up for grabs for Midlothian talent

a

The annual Midlothian’s Young People Awards (MYPA) 2025 are now open for nominations in five categories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards are organised by Midlothian Council in conjunction with the Lord-Lieutenant of Midlothian. They are also supported by Midlothian Young Ambassadors who are selected for their commitment and ability as young leaders or volunteers.

Nominees should be aged between eight to 26-years-old at the time of their nomination. Both individuals and youth groups can be nominated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judging panel consists of a young person and representatives in the community. Each winner will receive a trophy, certificate and a cash prize to be gifted to a Midlothian community group or local charity of their choice.

Last year’s winners at the awards ceremony at Rosslyn Chapel pictured with the Lord-Lieutenant and Midlothian Provost Picture: Lee Live​

Winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony, hosted by Midlothian’s new Lord-Lieutenant, Sarah Barron and the Midlothian Provost Debbi McCall on 25 November at Rosslyn Chapel. All shortlisted nominees will be invited to this event.

Lord-Lieutenant, Sarah Barron said: “The annual Midlothian Young People’s Awards shine a spotlight on remarkable young individuals across Midlothian, who go above and beyond for their communities, schools, families, and peers. From volunteering and caring for others, to excelling in sports, the arts, or making a lasting impact through leadership or community action, these awards are a celebration of the very best of our inspirational younger generation.”

She added: “As the new Lord-Lieutenant of Midlothian, I am very proud to support the Midlothian Young People’s Awards and would encourage anyone to nominate a talented young person or group, who they consider deserves special recognition. This is an important opportunity to appreciate their achievements, amplify their stories, and encourage even more young people to get involved in shaping the future of Midlothian.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ellen Scott, Midlothian cabinet member with responsibility for education, children and young people said: “I encourage everyone to nominate the young people they know who live or work in Midlothian and who inspire us through their achievements and contributions. The Midlothian Young People’s Award is a vital way to recognise and celebrate the positive impact our youth have in our community—often quietly and without enough attention. This scheme not only shines a light on their efforts but also reminds us all how much we can be proud of the next generation here in Midlothian.”

Factfile

The five categories reflect the positive contributions of young people to Midlothian:

Caring and Volunteering

Local Community

Sport and Physical Activity

Arts and Culture

Achievement in Learning

There is also a sixth ‘Midlothian Prize’ award that is presented to the most outstanding young person from all the nominations.

Nominations can be made by individuals, youth organisations, schools and colleges, and employers on the online nomination form which can be found at www.midlothian.gov.uk/MYPA

For a paper form, email [email protected]

The closing date for nominations is October 10.

​