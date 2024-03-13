Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youth crime in a North Edinburgh neighbourhood has reduced by more than 80 per cent in the last year following an ‘inspirational’ community initiative.

Local charity, Midnight and Beyond, works with young people aged 14-26 in Granton providing a range of social activities and workshops to help tackle youth crime in the area. Operating between 8pm and 3am, the programme provides opportunities for young men, who are most susceptible to gang recruitment to try a wide range of activities including cross fit, quad biking, paintball and camping on evenings and weekends.

Participants are also given support to find employment in the local community, identify skillsets and find relevant apprenticeships. The innovative youth programme, in partnership with West Granton Housing Cooperative (WGHC) has seen youth crimes in Granton decrease by 82 per cent in the last year and employment amongst 14–26-year-olds increase by more than 50 per cent.

The new data was revealed in a report by the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations last week at a Granton event attended by stakeholders and Scotland’s housing minister. Titled ‘Thriving Places’ the document illustrates the wider community role housing associations and co-operatives play across the country.

Midnight and Beyond project manager and co-founder, James Riordan, said: “When we engaged with these young people we had knowledge of their criminal background, their charges and anecdotal evidence from the police and council. But fast forward a year there has been fewer police calls and statistics and we also get a lot of feedback from the young people. We’ve had parents tell us they’ve not had any knocks on the door from police in over a year and it’s things like that, that make a massive difference in the community.”

WGHC has partnered with Midnight and Beyond for the last two years, providing over £12,000 in financial support and leasing a property to the charity at the cost of £1 a year. James added: “We are very lucky to have an amazing partnership with West Granton Housing Cooperative, I don’t think many charities have the support we have, it’s more than finical support, it’s moral support too - I can’t thank them enough.”

Scotland's housing minister joined staff at the West Granton Housing Cooperative and local charity Midnight and Beyond

Speaking at the event last week, WGHC chief executive, Larke Adger said: “There is quite a lot of organised crime in the area and Midnight and Beyond give young people an alternative to what their life would be otherwise. Their work has had a significant impact - house break-ins and drug related crimes have completely reduced and the area is a lot safer.

“The work they do is invaluable - the young people adore James and Katie and it is them that have made the charity a success. They really make a massive massive difference to individual lives, families and our community. What they get in funding is nothing compared to what they are putting back into the community.”

But the community success story is one of many across the country where housing associations have established strong links with the local community according to the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA).

Dougie Mackie, chairman of SFHA, said: “We know that in order to make Scotland a better place we need thriving communities - places that we enjoy and lead a healthy life. Our report highlights 10 examples [of transformative projects led by housing associations] but it could have included 110 - virtually all housing associations so something in this area.”

But Mr Mackie said long-term investment is vital to maintain and nurture Scotland’s communities. He said: “So many of these projects are subject to one year of funding. We need more joined-up working with the Government and local authorities to ensure these projects, which help neighbourhoods so much, can have a long-term impact."

SNP housing minister, Paul McLennan, who attended the event said the community work by Midnight and Beyond was transformative and ‘inspirational’ and suggested the programme could be used as a model for future youth engagement projects.