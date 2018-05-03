‘It could have been me’: Shop worker’s shock after man stabbed in Elm Row robbery bid

Have your say

A staff member of a popular Elm Row store targeted in a late-night robbery bid has spoken of his shock after his colleague was stabbed during the incident.

The U-Save employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Evening News: “It could have been me. It’s scary to think that but every shop has that same risk and problem.”

The police cordon at the scene has now been lifted, however the shop remains closed. Picture: Johnston Press

He continued: “We need to be more careful. My boss called me at midnight to tell me police had been called last night.”

A 64-year-old man was rushed to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary after being knifed in the stomach in the attempted armed robbery at the popular store.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

The drama in Leith unfolded at around 9.30pm on the corner of Elm Row and Montgomery Street.

A police cordon was set up overnight and the store remains shut while officers investigate to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to a convenience store in Elm Row at around 9.35pm on Wednesday 2nd May following an attempted robbery.

“During this time a 64-year-old man sustained an iunjury to his abdomen and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.”

It is understood an arrest was made in relation to the offence but the suspect was later released and has been eliminated from police enquiries.

