Love Island has been back on our screens for just one night and viewers have already spotted a couple of buzzwords - which seem to be following in the footsteps of “my type on paper.”

Shortly after the five single boys got acquainted with the South African villa, new presenter Maya Jama arrived and was labelled “unreal” by one of the islanders.

The first female contestant, Tanya Manhenga, strutted into the villa and admired all the “unreal” boys in the line-up, before choosing to couple up with Shaq Muhammad.

Tanya Menhanga and Shaq Muhammad (Photo by ITV)

Tanya described the biomedical science student as “unreal” the moment she walked in.

Will Young also called Tanya “unreal” - but didn’t step forward for the 22-year-old.

The word seemed to stick throughout the episode with viewers taking to social media claiming that it is the “slogan for love island 2023”.

One fan wondered if the show’s producers had asked them to say “unreal” because the word was used so much.

Other ITV viewers described the word as “played out” and asked for it to be thrown in the “bin”.

One Twitter user wrote: “Have thèse lot just discovered the word unreal??? #LoveIsland”

Another commented: “I think they’ve all said unreal by now #loveisland”

“Stop saying 'unreal' please #LoveIsland,” a third begged.

Which will finish top female in Love Island Winter 2023? Cr: ITV/Love Island

Some Love Island fans have also pointed out the overuse of the word “vibe”, when describing their connection with another islander.

One Twitter user compared the word to popular Love Island statement “my type on paper”, which was frequently used in past series.

“Why are they all saying vibe #LoveIsland,” another tweeted.

A third wrote: “Vibe/vibing is already getting in my t**s 😂 #loveisland”