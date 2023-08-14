Cabdury is bringing back one of its much love festive chocolates for Christmas this year

Cadbury has announced it is bringing back its ‘beloved’ Dairy Milk chocolate coins after almost a decade. The iconic product was discontinued back in 2014, disappointing chocolate lovers across the UK, as they lamented the loss of their favourite shiny Christmas stocking-fillers, with some even starting petitions to bring back the Christmas favourite.

Nine years later, due to overwhelming popular demand, the chocolate treat steeped in nostalgia and cherished memories is returning to shelves across the country. Made from the ‘nation’s favourite’ Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, loved for its creamy and smooth texture and rich, indulgent taste, Cadbury Dairy Milk Coins are set to be a true national treasure.

The coins will be back from September, giving chocolate lovers enough time to stock up for Christmas.

Katie Hill, junior brand Manager for Cadbury said: “If you cast your mind back to 2014, you may remember that Cadbury caused disappointment across the nation, as we announced the sad discontinuation of our much-loved Chocolate Coins. We’ve listened to customer feedback and we’re thrilled to be able to finally announce we’ll be bringing back this beloved holiday treasure this year – a product which represents festive joy and delicious nostalgia for so many.”

Sarah Foden, Archivist for Cadbury said: “It’s a joyous moment to see the return of this national treasure that has captivated generations of Cadbury fans over the years. The nostalgia surrounding this iconic product is a testament to its timeless charm, and we’re thrilled to bring back the joy and excitement it holds for the Christmas season.”

Whether it’s unwrapping Cadbury Dairy Milk Coins on Christmas morning, or indulging in its velvety smoothness by the fireplace, the return of Cadbury Dairy Milk Coins will take one on a whimsical journey down memory lane. Available from September nationwide in both a Festive Net (£1.99) and a gift worthy decorative Moneytin (£6.99).