Edinburgh locals rack up more screen time than anywhere else in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brits are spending an average of six and a half hours looking at screens per day - equating to a huge 99 days over the course of a year, according to new national research.

The study, conducted by Optical Express, further revealed that Gen Z members of the public amongst us are most likely to be looking at electronic devices such as their phone, tablet laptop or TV - for a greater amount of time - an average of eight and a half hours.

The modern technological era comes with benefits and sadly it’s downsides. Although more than 8 in 10 Brits (83%) are aware of the dangers screens can cause to their eyes, according to the study, 1 in 10 (13%) admitted to spending more than 12 hours a day looking at screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data shows this is an increase, as according to new research by Data Reportal2, within the last year (2023-2024) Brits, are viewing screens for an additional 21 minutes per day.

Brits average screen time up to more than six and half hours

According to the Optical Express study, more than 9 in 10 Brits (93%) say their eyes feel strained when looking at screens, rising to 97% amongst the Gen Z demographic, with more than half (55%) of those reporting symptoms wishing they spent less time looking at them.

When it comes to our viewing habits, browsing the internet (74%) reading/sending emails (67%) and online shopping (58%) are the top three reasons Brits reach for their phone or laptop.

The research revealed that Edinburgh is the ‘screen time capital of the UK’ with those living in the Scottish city spending more time looking at screens than anywhere else in the UK –seven and a half hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the opposite end of the scale, those living in Brighton and Newcastle spend the least time looking at screens – five hours and 45 minutes per day.

Expert Stephen Hannan, Clinical Service Director at Optical Express, said: “We can’t avoid screens in today’s world, with a large portion of the population relying on screens for work or entertainment, however prolonged screen time can cause a range of problems for us, from eye fatigue to double or strained vision and headaches.

“As such, it’s important we recognise the little things we can do to limit our screen time and avoid eye strain.

“Taking regular screen breaks, finding hobbies away from screens and leaving the phone out of the bedroom at night are just a few of the things we should practice if we are to prevent the negative impact of digital eye strain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additionally, if you are experiencing eye strain, it now might be the time to consider speaking to an optometrist about your vision or eye health, such as at your local Optical Express.”

Stephen Hannan’s top five tips to help limit screen time to avoid digital eye strain

If you work in front of a screen, make sure you take a break and look away at least every 30-60 minutes. Stand up, stretch, move around, or go get a glass of water for a minute or two. Improving your hydration is important as unfortunately we tend to blink less with increased screen use, leading to symptoms of blurred vision or eye irritation. Setting alarms can be a great reminder to give your eyes a rest.

ost of us are guilty of mindless scrolling before bed, often in reduced levels of natural lighting. For optimum, relaxing sleep and avoiding eye strain, leave your phone out of the bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take advantage of the ‘blue light filter’ option if your phone has it. This filters out harmful blue light that can contribute to digital eye strain.

Ensure devices are held at a comfortable distance from the eye – often they are held far too close and cause eye strain.Choose a hobby that means you have to part with your phone, such as a sport like swimming. People use phones to distract themselves, ensuring you are in a phone free zone will ensure you’ll decrease your screen time.