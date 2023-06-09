A tourist has died after being attacked by a shark off one of Egypt’s popular holiday resorts. The 23-year-old man had gone swimming in the waters of his resort near the city of Hurghada when a shark emerged underwater and mauled him.

Disturbing video footage has since emerged appearing to show him screaming “papa” as the brutal attack unfolded. The nearly minute-long video also shows the man being suddenly pulled down into the water, only for him to resurface and desperately fight off the shark when suddenly the water around him goes red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in the video a witness is heard saying “it is eating his remains now” as a small ship sails in the distance. Officials from the Russian Consulate in Hurghada identified the man as a Russian citizen but did not give his name.

Egyptian authorities closed off a 74-kilometre (46-mile) stretch of the coastline in response to the attack, and announced it will remain off limits until Sunday.

Most Popular

Tourists parasail in the Red Sea waters off of Egypt’s resort city of Hurghada on June 8, 2023, where a Russian national was mauled by a shark.