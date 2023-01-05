ITV’s Loose Wome n is under fire after it was hit with complaints over comments made in a recent show by Katie Piper . The TV star sparked a backlash after she shared her views on a viral TikTok video of a “gothic baby” which was being discussed by Katie along with Kaye Adams , Judi Love and Nadia Swahala on the popular lunchtime show.

During the programme on December 22, the panel were discussing if parents should impose their lifestyle choices on their children. The debate became heated when a viral video was shown of a mother who transformed her home into an abode fit for the Addams Family after the release of Netflix’s hit new show Wednesday .

The TikTok footage showed a “day in the life of a gothic baby” and even featured a teddy named “Hell-Mo”, a play on the Sesame Street character Elmo. Katie Piper, who is a TV presenter, activist and model, gasped after watching the clip.

She then said: “It’s all black and dark, babies don’t like that. I’m just going to put it out there - it’s giving me satanic vibes, it’s giving me bad energy. It’s toxic.”

She added: “The cot’s a tomb. You can’t put your baby in a grave.”

Loose Women fans flocked to social media to respond to Katie’s comments, suggesting she was “discriminating” against the Gothic community. Some even branded the discussion “disgusting” and “dangerous”.

@neoStr0mo said on Twitter : “Katie Piper calling a gothic baby “toxic” and “satanic” and spreading a harmful judgemental narrative is quite ironic for someone that loves to preach body positivity and confidence.”

@MHartleyGD said: “I expect to see an apology from Katie Piper in the coming days instead of being silent. This perspective of goth and alternative culture is what keeps those of us in it constantly penalised.”

And @BazwoldArtist said: Gothbaby is a happy toddler and obviously loved by her parents but because it’s not the “norm” and a bit different you use words like “toxic” which in all honesty is appalling. Still waiting for an explanation or apology.”

