Half of adults avoid exercising due to the judgemental culture in gyms

Half of adults are being put off exercising – because of the judgemental culture in gyms.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 25 per cent are too embarrassed to work out in a gym, and 27 per cent worry what regular users will think of them, while 53 per cent are put off by high membership costs and 32 per cent simply don’t have the motivation.

One in five (18 per cent) are anxious about asking for help, and 28 per cent are concerned they wouldn’t use the equipment properly.

Nick Giles, MD for leisure at Ordnance Survey, which commissioned the research, said: "Joining a gym isn't the only way to get your exercise in. Especially if you’re new to gym or exercise culture, it can seem like a very intimidating place to spend the amount of time you might want to.

“With the new-year rush about to hit gyms across the country, a lower-impact way to start getting more exercise could be to simply spend more time outdoors. No matter what your level of expertise is, there are all sorts of outdoor activities you can do near you that would do you the world of good post-Christmas.”

The study went on to find some of the most common bugbears among gym users, with the top 'ick' those who don’t wipe down equipment after use (30 per cent).

A quarter (24 per cent) are annoyed by people who hog machines while simply scrolling on their phones.

And 23 per cent get wound up with people taking selfies in busy areas while other people are simply trying to get a workout in.

For the vast majority of exercisers (95 per cent), it’s important their workout feels enjoyable, rather than a chore.

And 46 per cent of those polled via OnePoll.com would feel motivated to do their physical activity outdoors, compared to just 22 per cent who feel the same about using a gym.

A further 55 per cent have felt inspired to work out outside after spending time in nature.

Nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) also say the cost of a gym membership is likely to have a significant impact on their decision to join one.

The primary reason people exercise is to boost their physical health (40 per cent), while 80 per cent believe it’s good for their mental wellbeing.

Nick Giles added: “Outdoor exercise offers so much more than indoor gyms can. It’s not just about physical fitness – it’s about the freedom to explore, connecting with nature and the boost that brings to your mental health.

“Plus the outdoors is everywhere and it doesn’t have opening and closing times – you only have to leave your doorstep and you’re in it. With many finding the outdoors more inspiring to be in, 2025 could be a great year to swap weights for walks.”

Top 10 gym bugbears:

Not wiping down equipment after use Hogging machines while scrolling on their phone Taking selfies in busy areas Filming workouts in crowded spaces Treating the gym as a social hangout Excessive grunting during exercises Leaving weights scattered everywhere Overly loud conversations on Bluetooth headsets Dropping weights dramatically for attention Using multiple machines at once without sharing