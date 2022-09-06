News you can trust since 1873
Liz Truss now officially the new prime minister of the UK after ‘kissing of hands’ with Queen in Balmoral

Liz Truss beat Rishi Sunak to number 10 yesterday

By Patrick Hollis
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:26 pm

Liz Truss has officially replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister after she was invited by her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, to form a new government.

In a result that had a narrower margin than many anticipated, Ms. Truss defeated fellow Conservative leader candidate Rishi Sunak after  receiving more than 57% of the vote.

This was the smallest margin of victory in a Conservative leadership election since members were given a vote.

