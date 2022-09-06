Liz Truss has officially replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister after she was invited by her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, to form a new government.

Liz Truss is now officially the new prime minister after she met with the Queen in Balmoral on Tuesday afternoon.

In a result that had a narrower margin than many anticipated, Ms. Truss defeated fellow Conservative leader candidate Rishi Sunak after receiving more than 57% of the vote.

This was the smallest margin of victory in a Conservative leadership election since members were given a vote.