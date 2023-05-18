A new series of Love Island is approaching and fans of the dating show are eagerly awaiting cast news for the summer season. Last week, it was reported economics graduate Andre Furtado was the first star of the upcoming series.

Now, Yorkshire-born actress and TikTok star Molly Marsh is in ‘final talks’ to appear as well, according to The Sun . The blonde 24-year-old is the daughter of actress Janet Marsh, who has previously starred on popular ITV soap Coronation Street.

Despite her mother’s TV success, Molly is a star in her own right. Over the years, she has travelled around the country to appear in pantos including Oliver! and Sleeping Beauty.

She also has a presence on social media, racking up 656.6k on TikTok and 25.8k followers on Instagram . A source told The Sun she was ‘scouted after visiting the villa in South Africa earlier this year’.

The source explained: “She was on the tour as an invited guest when she caught the eyes of producers. Molly made it clear she would love to be a part of Love Island, and she was told to audition.

“After going through the process, she’s now a shoo-in to fly to Majorca later this month. She is a star on the rise and comes from a showbiz family—her mum Janet even had small roles on Coronation Street and Still Open All Hours.”

Love Island 2023 - summer series release date

Love Island

An official start date is yet to be confirmed for this year’s summer series of Love Island. However, it has been rumoured the new series could kick off very soon.

According to a national newspaper, Love Island’s start date is scheduled for June 5. An insider told The Sun on April 11: “ ITV have already lined up the islanders who will be heading to the show’s villa in Majorca.