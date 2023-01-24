Haris Namani has reportedly been “dumped” from the Love Island villa following leaked footage showing him in a pub brawl in May.

The ITV show has been thrown into chaos after video footage shared on social media showed the 21 year old TV salesman from Doncaster punching a man.

The video shared on Snapchat and acquired by The Sun shows Haris sparring with another man and knocking him to the ground whilst claiming: "I’m not a bully, I’m not a f***ing bully", as he is encouraged by his friend holding the camera phone.

A friend of Haris’ told the publication: “We were all surprised when we heard Haris was going on Love Island, he’s got quite a bit of a temper on him and if someone says something he’s more than prepared to have a fight.

“He’s got an advantage being a boxer and he knows he can cause damage because he trains four times a week, he knows what he is capable of because of his training. That kind of stuff has to stay in the ring.”

The friend admitted that he wasn’t surprised ITV hadn’t done any “further checks” and that he “wasn’t surprised in the slightest” when a fight broke out between Haris and Shaq as “that’s the type of guy he is.”

Haris has made no secret that he is a boxer and regularly shares images across his Instagram page.

love_island_sr9_11.jpg

According to the Daily Mail a representative for Love Island said: “Language and behaviour in the villa is always closely monitored, and Islanders are reminded of what we consider acceptable during their time on the show.”

This comes after an argument broke out between Haris and fellow Love Islander Shaq. The pair got into a heated argument over a comment Haris made, with Shaq accusing Haris of “sh** stirring”.

The two were pulled away from each other by the other boys in the villa to ensure the argument did not escalate further.

Haris was coupled up with ring girl Olivia Hawkins who will now be left single after his departure.

