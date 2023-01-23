News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

NHS workers offered 100s of money-saving offers at Boots, Travelodge & JD - list of Health Service Discounts

Healthcare workers and NHS staff have been given hundreds of discount codes to save money this month.

By Chelsie Sewell
6 hours ago - 2 min read

NHS and healthcare workers can save hundreds of pounds this January as new big brand offers and money-saving discounts have been released for this month. Health Service Discounts, a company offering exclusive discounts to health workers in the UK, has partnered with leading brands to offer big savings on travel, home, and well-being spending, as well as financial services support.

Health Service Discounts’ is a free scheme exclusive to all healthcare staff, in any role, healthcare students, and retired staff, and gives them the chance to access hundreds of offers and codes from many leading brands.

Hide Ad

Healthcare workers can use their codes to save money with Loveholidays, JD Sports, The Gym Group and many more this January. The scheme is free to sign up to, after proving that you are a healthcare worker.

Storm Postlethwaite, Managing Director at Health Service Discounts, said: “No matter what you plan to focus on in 2023, we will be right by your side, helping you save money every step of the way.

Most Popular

    “The start of a New Year is the perfect opportunity to plan and look forward to what lies ahead. It’s also the perfect time to book a holiday, set a financial goal, or simply focus on your health and well-being.

    “We all approach the New Year differently, but regardless of what you aim to achieve in 2023, our free Health Service Discounts membership service is here to support those employed in the health sector and make their hard-earned income stretch a little further.”

    Hide Ad
    NHS and healthcare workers can get exclusive discounts this month

    Members can also earn cashback on purchases at over 80 retailers with the Ode Card visa card. This is a Prepaid card that you can use online or in-store to earn cashback at shops such as Asda, Sainsbury’s, Argos, Boots, and Primark.

    Hide Ad

    NHS and healthcare worker discounts

    Butlins - £20 NHS discount

    Hide Ad

    Expedia – 10% NHS discount

    Haven – Up to 15% NHS discount

    Hide Ad

    Hoseasons – Up to 10% NHS discount

    Hotels.com – 10% NHS discount

    Hide Ad

    Jet2 - £25 NHS discount

    Loveholidays – Up to 15% off hotels and an extra £25 discount

    Hide Ad

    Travelodge – 5% NHS discount

    TUI Holidays for Heroes – Up to £250 off and an extra £100 discount

    Hide Ad

    Adidas – Up to 35% NHS discount

    Fitbit – 20% NHS discount

    Hide Ad

    Fitness First – 10% off for the first six months

    Gym Group – 15% discount on monthly membership

    Hide Ad

    Holland & Barrett – 15% NHS discount

    JD – 20% NHS discount

    Hide Ad

    MyProtein – 45% NHS discount

    PureGym – 10% NHS discount

    Hide Ad

    Emma Mattress – Up to 60% sale and an extra 5% NHS discount

    Furniture Village – Up to 50% sale and an extra 8% NHS discount

    Hide Ad

    Hotpoint – 25% NHS discount

    Shark – 10% NHS discount

    Hide Ad

    How to sign up for Health Care Discounts

    Visit the Health Care Discounts website to sign up for the free scheme.

    WorkersNHSJD SportsHealthcare staffTravelodgeBootsMoneyHealth workersTravelHomeRetailersBusiness