News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

One-year-old boy airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from second-storey window

The infant was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries from the fall.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:57 BST

A one-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after falling out of a second-storey window in Burnley. The child was airlifted to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened on Sunday (6 August) morning, and say they are trying to track down several people who stopped to help the baby outside a home on Heap Street.

Det Insp Mark Saunders said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family at this distressing time.

"We know following the incident, there were people who thankfully stopped to help. We’re really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened".

Related topics:HospitalPolicePeopleHomeBurnley